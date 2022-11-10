Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.66.

SCRYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Scor from €35.00 ($35.00) to €28.00 ($28.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Scor from €32.00 ($32.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Scor from €31.00 ($31.00) to €21.50 ($21.50) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Scor from €25.00 ($25.00) to €24.00 ($24.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $1.62 on Friday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.22.

About Scor

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.