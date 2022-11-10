Scotiabank Cuts Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$21.50

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Desjardins cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.75 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.03. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

