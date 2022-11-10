Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 205,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.66. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $22.85.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Sculptor Capital Management

In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $45,179.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 255,149 shares of company stock worth $851,757 over the last ninety days. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Sculptor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.