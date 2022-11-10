SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $408.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.82.

Shares of LLY traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $368.66. 103,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $329.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.46.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.