SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,138 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,838 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The company had a trading volume of 983,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,388,936. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

