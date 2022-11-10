SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,536 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 0.8% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

