SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 259,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,348,000 after buying an additional 100,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 37,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 111.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $8.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.51. 4,158,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,422,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

