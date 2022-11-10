SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded down $1.38 on Thursday, hitting $87.47. 689,288 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97.

