SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 335,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.51.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,690 shares of company stock worth $43,769,941. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

