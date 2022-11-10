Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65 billion-$5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 1,788,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.45.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,155.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 10.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 13.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.