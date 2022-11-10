SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Lowered to $75.00 at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEAS. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $628,160 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the second quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 958,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after acquiring an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after acquiring an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 666,221 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 599,903 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

