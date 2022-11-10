Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 19.4%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) shot up 19.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.11. 14,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 326,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seer from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Seer Trading Up 20.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $509.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 14.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 842.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seer during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 163,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

