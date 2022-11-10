SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Shares Down 5.5%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 518,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 216,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group ( NASDAQ:SLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

