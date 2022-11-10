Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Invests $211,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS traded up $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $89.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,708. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

