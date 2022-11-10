Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,527 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of IWB traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.58. 22,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.75 and a 200-day moving average of $216.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

