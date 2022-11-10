Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,848. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95.

