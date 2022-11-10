Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 35,254 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,254 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 36,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $78.16.

