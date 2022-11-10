Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sera Prognostics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

SERA opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.80 and a quick ratio of 14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.65. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 27,921.82%. Research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sera Prognostics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

