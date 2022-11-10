Sernova (CVE:SVA) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Sernova Corp. (CVE:SVA – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.57. 121,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Sernova Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$432.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a current ratio of 13.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.55.

Sernova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.