Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,980.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STRNY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Investec raised Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 2,680 ($30.86) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Severn Trent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

