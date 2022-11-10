Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 57.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $9.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.47. 22,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

