Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,239,000. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,861 shares of company stock valued at $20,275,587. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.88. 142,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,684,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $81.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

