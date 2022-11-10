Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,070 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,402 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Signature Bank worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 59.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $2,916,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,541,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $286.00 to $228.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.79. 40,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.44. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $129.96 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

