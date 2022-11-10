Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.9% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.00. 567,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $176.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

