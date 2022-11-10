Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,361 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $22.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.91. 105,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,814. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

