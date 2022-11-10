Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $80,223,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

