Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 457,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,152,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

