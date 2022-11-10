Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emerson Electric Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.96. 156,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,099. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.