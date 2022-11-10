Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 1,136 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 67,249 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.8% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $2,423,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.38. 232,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,934,315. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $257.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

