Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 572 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in KLA by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.16.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $25.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.72. 64,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,515. The stock has a market cap of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.64 and a 200 day moving average of $333.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

