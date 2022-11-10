Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,352 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $2,870,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 243,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,972,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.00) to GBX 2,761 ($31.79) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($34.54) to GBX 2,900 ($33.39) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.09) to GBX 2,550 ($29.36) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.