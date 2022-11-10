Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 158,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.44. The stock had a trading volume of 88,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,450. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

