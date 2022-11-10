Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Declines By 94.2%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the October 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue lowered AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of ELUXY traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $49.43.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.