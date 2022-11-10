Short Interest in AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Declines By 94.2%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 94.2% from the October 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. AlphaValue lowered AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ELUXY traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.52). AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

