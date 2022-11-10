Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Drops By 82.4%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Up 0.3 %

Alps Alpine stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

