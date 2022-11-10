Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Drops By 82.4%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Up 0.3 %
Alps Alpine stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.21. 114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Alps Alpine
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alps Alpine (APELY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.