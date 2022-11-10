Short Interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Declines By 95.8%

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 518,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC – Get Rating) by 206.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.72% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

ANPC stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. AnPac Bio-Medical Science has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup package services.

