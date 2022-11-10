Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Declines By 97.4%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,805,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Trading Down 4.4 %

AITX traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 12,876,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,252,363. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

