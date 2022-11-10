Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Drops By 71.4%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Auckland International Airport from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 1,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

