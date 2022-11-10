Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Grows By 397.6%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, an increase of 397.6% from the October 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCF. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE DCF traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,027. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

