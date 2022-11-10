Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declines By 78.8%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the October 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leslie E. Greis acquired 21,126 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,939.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leslie E. Greis purchased 21,126 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,418.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $340,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Bartholdson purchased 10,000 shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at $88,467.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 44,913 shares of company stock worth $265,521.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

IGR traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 428,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.11. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

