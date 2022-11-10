Short Interest in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Increases By 681.1%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a growth of 681.1% from the October 15th total of 746,400 shares. Currently, 92.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Cosmos

In other Cosmos news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,334,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,100.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) by 444.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,799 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cosmos Trading Up 60.7 %

Shares of Cosmos stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,250,164. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. Cosmos has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter. Cosmos had a negative return on equity of 112.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

About Cosmos

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

Featured Stories

