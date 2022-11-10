Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Declines By 80.0%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decklar Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS DKLRF remained flat at $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Decklar Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.79.

About Decklar Resources

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on appraisal and development in the West African region. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

