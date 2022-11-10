Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Drops By 83.3%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DBOEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €204.00 ($204.00) to €206.00 ($206.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($175.00) to €170.00 ($170.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse to €197.70 ($197.70) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($200.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.86.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

