Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Drops By 83.3%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Deutsche Börse Stock Up 2.7 %
OTCMKTS DBOEY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,986. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.
Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.