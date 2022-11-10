Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declines By 84.3%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the October 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 2.5 %

Eagle Point Income stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,087. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.