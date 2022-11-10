Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Rises By 1,200.0%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of GWLLY stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 1,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

