Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Rises By 451.1%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 451.1% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Hello Pal International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 314,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,814. Hello Pal International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
About Hello Pal International
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hello Pal International (HLLPF)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Hello Pal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Pal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.