Short Interest in Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Rises By 451.1%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 451.1% from the October 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hello Pal International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLPF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 314,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,814. Hello Pal International has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

About Hello Pal International

Hello Pal International Inc develops, markets, owns, and operates an international social networking platform in Asia. The company's Hello Pal Platform enables users to find and interact with users from all over the world through various means, such as chat messaging, livestreaming, and audio/video calling.

