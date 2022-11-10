Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Declines By 72.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the October 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,308,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

