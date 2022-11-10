Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Rises By 1,100.0%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $38.34.
Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).
