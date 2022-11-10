Short Interest in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Rises By 1,100.0%

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $38.34.

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.191 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,675,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $993,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

