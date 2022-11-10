Short Interest in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Decreases By 85.4%

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the October 15th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.14. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.