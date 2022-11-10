Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Grows By 235.3%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a growth of 235.3% from the October 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 66,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,612. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,018,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

