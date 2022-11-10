Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Drops By 92.1%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the October 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Izotropic Price Performance

IZOZF stock remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 27,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,099. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.

Izotropic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Featured Articles

