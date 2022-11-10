Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Drops By 92.1%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the October 15th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Izotropic Price Performance
IZOZF stock remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 27,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,099. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38.
Izotropic Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Izotropic (IZOZF)
